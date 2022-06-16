Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

The War Room: The added benefit of adding Chris Oladokun

Check out BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Brandon Hunt and Kevin Colbert when it comes to personnel. This week, Matty examines the Chris Oladokun pick, his development and improvement in college, and what he might offer the Steelers.

The benefits of drafting Chris Oladokun

The Steelers Curtain Call: Can Mark Robinson go from running back to Steeler Linebacker?

It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Geoff and Shannon discuss Marcus Robinson’s arrival in the Steelers’ 2022 Draft.

A look at Mark Robinson

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: The Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Contract, Behind the Digits

Minkah Fitzpatrick became the highest paid safety in NFL history, at least for now. With total amounts of new money, as well as reports of how much of the contract was guaranteed, what are the different scenarios of how the money could be distributed and what it would do to the Steelers’ 2022 salary cap?

Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Possible salary cap numbers for Minkah Fitzpatrick

The best TD to INT ratio in Steelers history

and more geeky numbers!

