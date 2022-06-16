 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steelers players, both current and former, react to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s new deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers got their All-Pro safety locked up for the next five years, and there was plenty of reaction to the move.

By Jeff.Hartman
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It was thought the Pittsburgh Steelers would be taking a T.J. Watt approach to the contract of Minkah Fitzpatrick. When talking about approach, more specifically talking about timing. if you recall, Watt’s deal wasn’t done until the week before the team’s 2021 regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

After Fitzpatrick followed Watt’s hold-in approach to mandatory minicamp, fans were prepared for a lengthy negotiation between the two parties. Lo and behold, the Steelers gave Fitzpatrick a 4-year contract extension making him the highest paid safety in the NFL, at the moment.

After the signing of the contract, there were plenty of teammates, both current and former, who took to Twitter to celebrate the new contract for Fitzpatrick. Below you will see several players who took to social media to congratulate the All-Pro safety for his well-deserved contract.

(Editor’s Note: This article will be updated as more players take to social media talking about the deal. In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for training camp.)

