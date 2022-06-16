Are the additions of James Daniels and Mason Cole enough to revive the offensive line?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Mason Cole

Position: Offensive line

Age: 26

Year: 5

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 298

Drafted: 2018, Round 3, Rick 97 (Arizona Cardinals)

College: Michigan

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

Despite the Steelers listing Cole simply as an offensive lineman, he is an interior guy with the most work at center but is also guard capable. Joining the Steelers this offseason, Cole was the player with the lowest salary of those signed, including James Daniels and Chukwuma Okorafor. Although his roster spot is a lock, his starting position is not. While Mason Cole has the upper hand to be the Steelers starting center based on his 39 starts over four seasons, he still has to get the job done but has yet to give Steelers fans any reason to believe he won’t. At worst, Mason Cole offers quality competition along the interior of the Steelers offensive line, something that was not there last season.

James Daniels

Position: Offensive line

Age: 24

Year: 5

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 327

Drafted: 2018, Round 2, Pick 39 (Chicago Bears)

College: Iowa

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

Of all the Steelers free agent acquisitions in the offseason, this one may have been both the most necessary and the most impactful for 2022. Bringing 48 starts in four seasons, Daniels is a former second-round draft pick that his previous team did not really want to let get away. Apparently already grabbing a leadership role with the young offensive line, Daniels should not only be a lock for the roster but for a starting position. While it is assumed that position is right guard at this time, it could ultimately be anywhere, most likely along the interior, to give the Steelers the best lineup.

