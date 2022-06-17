Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Kenny and the QB Quesadilla

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on social media. This week the battle for QB1 may all come down to a buffalo chicken quesadilla. Juju says goodbye and we look back at how he was treated by Steeler Nation. Plus, we break down the latest 53-man roster predictions, and the most important pickleball game ever in SWPA. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter and beyond.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: What the Minkah deal tells us about Omar Khan?

Omar Khan has been the official GM for the Pittsburgh Steelers for less than a month and a huge splash has already been made by extending Minkah Fitzpatrick. Does this big move foreshadow his career as the decision maker for the Men of Steel? Join Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis as they break all things black and gold down on the Steelers Preview.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Latest News

Omar Khan and his Steelers legacy so far

Minkah Mania

Trivia

Let’s Ride Friday: The Steelers sign Minkah, now what?

Omar Khan made a big move and inked Minkah Fitzpatrick to an extension even though the ink on his contract as the Steelers’ GM was barely dry. This begs a very important question. “What’s Next?” and it needs to be answered. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts with Senior Editor Jeff Hartman. Join Jeff for this and more on the Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE