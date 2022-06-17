Mitch Trubisky feels ‘fortunate’ to have landed with the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a unique situation heading into the 2022 regular season. With Ben Roethlisberger officially retired, the team now turns to a trio of options at the quarterback position.

Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett

Mason Rudolph

Outside of Pickett, the team’s 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Steelers have bolstered the positional depth with a lot of experience.

For Trubisky, who was considered a failed experiment with the Chicago Bears, a year backing up with the Buffalo Bills has the veteran quarterback looking forward to the future. When he does that, he is fortunate he landed where he did with the Steelers.

“I just feel very fortunate and lucky that I landed here in Pittsburgh,” said Trubisky at the close of minicamp. “I am happy to be here with these guys and this team, coaching staff and everyone…the city and the fans. I feel like I am in a very fortunate situation, and I am excited for the opportunity.

“A part of me wishes we were still going next week. We’ve got some time off, so we have to take care of our bodies and get ready for training camp. But it was a lot of fun, especially the last couple years when OTAs with Covid have looked different, being at home, being virtual. So being together, being able to build that chemistry and be around the guys and have fun on the field like that, it’s bittersweet it’s over. But I feel good about the work we put in so far.”

The Steelers have wrapped up all of their offseason workouts, and won’t come together again as a team until the team reports to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA on July 26th. But that doesn’t mean the players won’t be meeting and continuing to work on their craft during the summer down time.

In fact, Trubisky is headed down to Florida to workout this offseason, and is expecting company. More specifically, he is going to be hosting the other quarterbacks in Florida to workout.

Kenny Pickett acknowledged the workouts before the team broke mandatory minicamp last week.

“We already talked about meeting up down there, training and hanging out,” said Pickett. “I definitely want to use those guys. They are great teammates as a resource and to help me learn. I can’t say enough great things about how they have been.”

If you are someone who looks at the Steelers as being different, a family environment, this should point to that still being true. Trubisky could give Pickett the Ryan Tannehill treatment and not be willing to help him. He could be the veteran who realizes the other quarterbacks are competition, and every advantage he can get is worthwhile.

Nonetheless, it seems Trubisky has bought into the team-first mentality the Steelers have called their own for decades now. He is confident in his own abilities, and isn’t about to be the guy who isn’t willing to help his teammates, even if they are competing for the same job.

Trubisky is fortunate to be with the Steelers, and all reports out of Pittsburgh this offseason is how the Steelers are fortunate to have Trubisky. Both for the experience, as well as the leadership qualities he exudes.

Regardless of who wins the quarterback job, it seems the position room is in good hands, something many questioned when Roethlisberger called it a career after 18 years.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for training camp.