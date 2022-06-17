Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 17

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. The Steelers locked up Minkah Wednesday. What was your knee jerk reaction to the contract, and the financials?

2. If you are Omar Khan, who do you try and sign next? Chris Boswell or Diontae Johnson? Or do you not even try to sign anyone inside the organization?

3. An extension of No. 2, if you were to sign an outside player BEFORE training camp, what position would you target, and why?

4. OVER/UNDER Minkah Fitzpatrick interceptions in 2022? Line is set at 3.5

5. Both the safety and running back positions have devalued over time. Which position do you feel is more important to have a big-time player at that position?

6. This weekend is Father’s Day weekend. Whether you have a father still in your life, feel free to tell a great story about the man, maybe how they shaped your Steelers fandom, on this special weekend.

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

