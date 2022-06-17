Can either of the Davis twins make the Steelers 2022 roster?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Carlos Davis

Position: Defensive tackle

Age: 25

Year: 3

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 320

Drafted: 2020, Round 7, Pick 232

College: Nebraska

Roster Outlook: Outside looking in

Analysis:

As a seventh round draft pick, there weren’t a lot of expectations on Carlos Davis his rookie season of 2020. Still, he appeared in seven games for the Steelers and seemed to be a developmental defensive lineman with potential going into the next season. But in 2021, his season was derailed after Week 1 where he had a lingering knee injury, yet the Steelers didn’t place him on the Reserve/Injured List until Week 8. Coming back later in the season, Carlos Davis appeared in three more games but never saw more than 15 snaps in a week. With the Steelers having many more options on the defensive line than positions they can keep on the 53-man roster, Carlos Davis is going to have to move up significantly in order to make the team or Week 1. Otherwise, he’s a prime candidate for the practice squad.

Khalil Davis

Position: Defensive tackle

Age: 25

Year: 3

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 308

Drafted: 2020, Round 6, Pick 194 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

College: Nebraska

Roster Outlook: Outside looking in

Analysis:

Despite being drafted a round ahead of his twin brother Carlos, Khalil Davis has only appeared in three NFL games in two seasons and played less than 50 total snaps. Only appearing in two games as a rookie with Tampa Bay, when the Buccaneers waved him at the beginning of October in his second season the Indianapolis Colts claimed him off waivers and he appeared in one game. But when Khalil Davis was once again released at the end of October, the Steelers waited for him to clear waivers and signed him to the practice squad to reunite the twins out of Nebraska. But with Carlos seeing action late in the season but Khalil never leaving the practice squad, he has a longer shots to make the team that his twin brother. As of now, Khalil’s best bet is if he can land on the Steelers practice squad yet again in 2022.

