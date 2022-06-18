Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

Here We Go, the Steelers Show: Safety in numbers

The Steelers nailed-down Minkah Fitzpatrick for the next five years. That’s a good thing due to the possibility that the Steelers may employ a three-safety set with Minkah, Terrell Edmunds and Damontae Kazee. Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does.

News and Notes

The safety of three safetys

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Minkah’s new deal is a big deal

The Steelers came to terms on a new extension with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and they did so faster than many perhaps thought they would. Has a new precedent been set? All of that and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with veteran BTSC podcaster and writer Tony Defeo.

Steelers News and Notes

Minkah’s new deal

Steelers Q&A

