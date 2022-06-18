Will Kevin Dotson have a break out year for the Steelers in 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Jake Dixon

Position: Offensive Tackle

Age: 24

Year: 1

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 290

Drafted: UDFA 2022

College: Duquesne

Roster Outlook: Long shot

Analysis:

Although the story of the local kid getting signed as a UDFA with the Steelers is great, his chances of making the 53-man roster in 2022 are not. It’s great to see Jake Dixon getting a shot to play in the NFL, but his best path to stick around would be to impress enough and show the potential to land on the practice squad as a developmental tackle. If Dixon could manage to do that, he would get a season of NFL training to make a push to show what he can do in 2023.

Kevin Dotson

Position: Offensive Line

Age: 25

Year: 3

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 321

Drafted: Round 4, Pick 135, 2020

College: Louisiana

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

Things just haven’t seemed right over the last year when it comes to Kevin Dotson. After coming onto the scene as a rookie, it seemed like he had to fight extra hard to land in the starting lineup for 2022. Being put on the Reserve/Injured List following Week 10, Dotson began practicing in order to return but his 21-day window expired without much being said. And now Dotson admits that he’s in a battle with Kendrick Green at left guard. While many in Steelers’ Nation see Dotson as the next generation of tough offensive lineman in the Steel City, circumstances have prevented him from even locking in a starting position. But like with so many players, 2022 brings a new season and lots of opportunity.

