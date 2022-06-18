Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Happy Father’s Day Edition

Happy Father’s Day Weekend!

I am sitting here trying to put into writing what Father’s Day means to me. It shouldn’t be just another weekend for any of us. We all have a ‘Father’. Some of us hit the jackpot while some get an early dose of ‘life isn’t fair’. Regardless of what your Dad did or didn’t do while you were growing up, you have the opportunity make it right for someone else.

Being a Father is in my humble opinion the most important job I will ever have. It is the job that should define us men best. We all need to teach our kids about integrity, humility, community, and most importantly about love.

Over the past few days I have read a few ‘stories’ on social media about Fathers that weren’t birth Fathers. Men that either adopted or served as mentors to children that didn’t have the good fortune of having a ‘stand up Dad’ in their lives. Everyone of those stories pulls at my heart strings. To any of you that match this description I salute you! You are what the world needs more of. Please take a minute this weekend and be extra proud of what you have done. You are the living, breathing definition of integrity, humility, community and love.