A look back at the Steelers week that was: Extension, Expectations and Elation edition

The Steelers’ season ended over four months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 6/13

The term "dynasty" is often thrown around lightly. But there's no doubt that Chuck Noll's @steelers were a true dynasty.



On the eight-year anniversary of Noll's passing, we honor the indelible mark he left on football. #HOFForever pic.twitter.com/y0LUL965Xr — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) June 13, 2022

Bill Cowher was an incredible coach. Mike Tomlin is a tremendous coach as well. However, Chuck Noll took a moribund franchise and made it a champion and forged a culture that still stands today.

Tuesday 6/14

Wormley on replacing Ben: “Any time you lose a Hall of Fame quarterback, who has done so much in his career for the city, it is going to be hard to replace him. But I think Mitch is the guy for it. He has a lot of experience. He made the playoffs twice." #Steelers #NFL — Blitzburgh✨ (@Blitz_Burgh) June 14, 2022

It’s understanding why veteran Steelers like Wormley are going to back Mitch Trubisky. The school of thought of the Steelers might be that No. 10 gives the black and gold the best shot to win in 2022.

Wednesday 6/15

Steelers and All-Pro S Minkah Fitzpatrick reached agreement on a massive four-year contract extension worth over $18.4 million per year, with $36M gtd at signing, per source. The deal, negotiated and confirmed by @WME_Sports, makes Fitzpatrick the highest paid S in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/Rnb0jJWGoM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 15, 2022

Here we go!!!! The Steelers locked down a cornerstone of their defense for the next five years.

“George Pickens, to me, based purely on tape was overall the best receiving prospect in this draft class…”



High praise for the Steelers’ 2nd rounder from @GregCosell on latest @RossTuckerPod: pic.twitter.com/gnL2v1QpC9 — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) June 15, 2022

I’m getting worried about the hype surrounding the Steelers’ No. 2 selection in the Draft. Is it too much? But if he does live up to it, It’s going to be epic.

Thursday 6/16

Former Steelers OL Jarron Jones made his mom proud. The USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandit may be the most decorated offensive lineman of any of the Steelers 2021 linemen. Oh, if anybody cares, Safety Bryce Torneden is the only Pittsburgh Mauler to make the All-USFL team.

Friday 6/17

Unfortunate, we couldn’t come to terms, but appreciate the @Saints for the opportunity! Journey to be continued …..#GodsHands — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) June 17, 2022

In a reply from a Steelers fan, Johnson replied by saying, “That would be a great place to be at”. If the price is right, a healthy version of the former Cardinal and Texan would be a fantastic Plan B for the Steelers behind Najee Harris.

Saturday 6/18

There is more to this report than meets the eye. #Steelers



Report: NFL considering a full year suspension for Browns Deshaun Watson https://t.co/e6V2lX4aCn — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) June 18, 2022

Didn’t Cleveland see this coming? Everyone else did. This is just Browns being Browns.

On Saturday, the @steelers staff handed out Terrible Towels to fans at the 2022 #Juneteenth Grand Jubilee Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/1uaAKJY5ct — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) June 18, 2022

It’s nice to see the Steelers keeping in touch with the community.

Sunday 6/19

Happy Father’s Day to everybody in Steelers Nation from all of us at BTSC and Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads here at BTSC.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.