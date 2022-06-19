 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Extension, Expectations and Elation edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Pittsburgh Steelers v&nbsp;San Francisco 49ers Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Steelers’ season ended over four months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 6/13

Bill Cowher was an incredible coach. Mike Tomlin is a tremendous coach as well. However, Chuck Noll took a moribund franchise and made it a champion and forged a culture that still stands today.

Tuesday 6/14

It’s understanding why veteran Steelers like Wormley are going to back Mitch Trubisky. The school of thought of the Steelers might be that No. 10 gives the black and gold the best shot to win in 2022.

Wednesday 6/15

Here we go!!!! The Steelers locked down a cornerstone of their defense for the next five years.

I’m getting worried about the hype surrounding the Steelers’ No. 2 selection in the Draft. Is it too much? But if he does live up to it, It’s going to be epic.

Thursday 6/16

Former Steelers OL Jarron Jones made his mom proud. The USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandit may be the most decorated offensive lineman of any of the Steelers 2021 linemen. Oh, if anybody cares, Safety Bryce Torneden is the only Pittsburgh Mauler to make the All-USFL team.

Friday 6/17

In a reply from a Steelers fan, Johnson replied by saying, “That would be a great place to be at”. If the price is right, a healthy version of the former Cardinal and Texan would be a fantastic Plan B for the Steelers behind Najee Harris.

Saturday 6/18

Didn’t Cleveland see this coming? Everyone else did. This is just Browns being Browns.

It’s nice to see the Steelers keeping in touch with the community.

Sunday 6/19

Happy Father’s Day to everybody in Steelers Nation from all of us at BTSC and Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads here at BTSC.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

