Will Terrell Edmunds earn a bigger payday after 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Mataeo Durant

Position: Running back

Age: 22

Year: 1

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 195

Drafted: UDFA 2022

College: Duke

Roster Outlook: Better than the typical UDFA

Analysis:

After rushing for over 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns as well as another 250 yards and two touchdowns receiving his final year at Duke, Mataeo Durrant is an interesting UDFA for the Steelers this season. With one player at the position off the 53-man roster from 2021 not returning, and the Steelers not addressing the position in the draft or in free agency at this point, there is an opportunity for somebody else to grab a roster spot. Even if the Steelers keep one less running back than they did in 2021, it’s not like the depth at the position is so strong that someone like Durant couldn’t step in. As with most young players, how quickly he picks up the Steelers offense in training camp and how he performs in preseason games will determine a lot. But he’s got a good opportunity with the Steelers.

Terrell Edmunds

Position: Safety

Age: 25

Year: 5

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 217

Drafted: Round 1, Pick 28, 2018

College: Virginia Tech

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

After the safety market dried up for his level of player this past offseason, Terrell Edmunds returned to the Steelers under a special provision in the CBA which allows him to make more than twice as much money as what he will count against the salary cap. Coming back to a familiar system and setup, Edmunds has the opportunity to expand on his 89 tackle, 1.0 sack, six passes defensed, and two interception season from last year. If Edmunds can show he is worthy of a contract on the level of a starting safety in the league, he could cash in even better in 2023, whether it be with the Steelers or another NFL franchise.

Be sure to check back everyday for another two players for the Steelers, and as we go along click back on previous articles listed below so you don’t miss a thing.