Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The War Room: Will the latest Heyward be a hit or miss for Steeltown?

The Steelers have had great luck with Cameron Heyward over the years, will his brother Connor make it two for two when it comes to Ironhead’s sons? Check out BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert, This week, Matty examines the addition of Connor Heyward.

The addition of Connor Heyward to the Steelers offense

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Breaking News: Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt retires from the NFL

Steelers Defensive Lineman Stephon Tuitt released a statement today retiring from the NFL. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield as he reports what we know now surrounding Tuitt’s departure from the game of football.

The Steelers Curtain Call: The need for speed and if Calvin Austin III could be a top gun

It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Geoff and Shannon welcome Kevin Fielder from SB Nation’s Underdog Dynasty to talk Calvin Austin III’s arrival in the Steelers’ 2022 Draft.

A look at Calvin Austin III

Special Guest: Kevin Fielder from SB Nation’s Underdog Dynasty

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Stephon Tuitt, the salary cap, and more salary cap

Everybody wants to know what Stephon Tuitt’s retirement means to the salary cap. Before No. 91 announced his departure, the topic of this show was going to be about different aspects of the salary cap. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Stephon Tuitt’s Salary Cap hit

Is the Salary Cap mythical?

and more geeky numbers!

