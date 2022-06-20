Be a part of the BTSC Fan Post weekly contest/question

I still find myself sneaking into the Fan Post section of BTSC. Even with such great content on the front page, there are occasionally some solid articles still being written there. In the past, I have made a point to pass on some of those articles to our Senior Editor, and in return he has posted many of those articles on the front page. Not only does it provide exposure for someone interested in writing, but it can provide BTSC with potential future writers.

This particular idea is not my own, but one from Pin Stripe Alley, where the Editor poses a writing subject/question and the members that are interested write about that subject or question in a Fan Post. The winner gets their respective article posted on the front page.

Every Monday for the next six weeks I will provide a subject or question. The article must be submitted by Friday of the same week with plans for it to be published on Sunday. In the heading of the article make sure to add that it is for the Front Page Submission. also attach your own article heading.

Example: Front Page Submission - Pickett not Marino, Steelers refused to let another Pitt Panther QB slip by them

I shouldn’t have to remind everyone, but I will. Make sure all articles submitted follows the SB Nation/Vox/CORAL Guidelines. Those that don’t will not be considered.

This Weeks Subject/Question:

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long lineage of super star players and there is mention that the Steelers have their own wing in Canton. If the latter isn’t true, it should be! With that said, this week’s subject is simply — who is your all time favorite player?

While there is really no wrong answers, the why and how well you wax poetic about your favorite player will get your submission placed on the front page.

Side Note : Thanks to the members that submitted articles for last weeks subject/question and as always stay safe and Go Steelers!