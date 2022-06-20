With a new contract, what are the expectations for Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Trey Edmunds

Position: Running Back

Age: 27

Year: 4-6

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 223

Drafted: UDFA 2017 (New Orleans Saints)

College: Maryland

Roster Outlook: Doubtful

Analysis:

Despite logging games in five different seasons in the NFL, Trey Edmunds does not have that many accrued seasons by NFL rules. With a lot of time spent on practice squads, Edmunds has only played in six of his 37 career games over the last two seasons. A player that can give depth at the running back or fullback position as well as provide special teams play, Edmunds has proved to be a good practice squad player who is elevated as needed. Unfortunately, that’s really about all the offers once again in 2022.

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Position: Safety

Age: 25

Year: 5

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 207

Drafted: Round 1, Pick 11, 2018 (Miami Dolphins)

College: Alabama

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

It is so refreshing to be able to talk about Minkah Fitzpatrick during the summer and not have to worry about an upcoming contract. Signed to the Steelers for the next five seasons, Fitzpatrick’s focus now is on being the best safety he can be for the Steelers. And for those who only can judge a players season based on the rankings by Pro Football Focus, they would talk about a down year and how Fitzpatrick was at the bottom of the league in 2021. But using the eye tests, and anyone with adequate knowledge of what the Steelers were trying to do in the secondary, tells a different story. Maybe that’s why former Steelers safety and NFL analyst Ryan Clark called 2021 Fitzpatrick‘s best season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers despite not having as many ‘flashy’ statistics.

