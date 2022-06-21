Steelers rookies get a glimpse of the Pirates rookies putting on a show

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates don’t have many similarities. Of course they share a city, but other than that simple fact the two organizations are very different.

The Steelers are competitive every season, whereas the Pirates haven’t had continued success in a very long time.

A new similarity has popped up this year, and it is a youth movement happening with both teams. For the Pirates, their Major League Baseball record 12 rookies who have been called up to play is almost uncalled for, and it’s only June. As for the Steelers, they too will be looking at a young core of players, especially on offense, to help them get over the proverbial hump.

There is no better way to visualize the youth movement within the Steelers than with the 2022 NFL Draft class. Almost all of the class, and several Undrafted Rookie Free Agents (UDFAs) were at PNC Park Monday night to get a glimpse of Oneil Cruz make his 2022 debut, and rookie Bligh Madris make his first appearance in the bigs.

Check out the photo from the game:

If you follow the Pirates, it was a pretty special night. Not only did they dominate the Chicago Cubs, but the way both Madris and Cruz played gave the Pirate faithful something to believe in...for now.

Check out some of what the Steelers’ rookies got to see at PNC Park:

Our guy Bligh with his first Major League hit! pic.twitter.com/LoHcefsmwL — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 20, 2022

These kids are fun…why’s they wait so long to bring them all up?! pic.twitter.com/AS1RlSwsjA — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) June 21, 2022

The Bligh Slide pic.twitter.com/cByZpYM4eS — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 21, 2022

The rookies can take in the sights and sounds of Pittsburgh for the next few weeks, but the real work will begin on July 26th when the team reports to training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA for the first time since 2019. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the remainder of the offseason.