Steelers hosting free agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi for workout

The Pittsburgh Steelers are from a finished product as it pertains to the 2022 team. With only 89 players on the 90-man offseason roster, the Steelers are looking to possibly add the 90th player in former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers hosted the free agent for a workout Tuesday.

Former Bengals’ DT Larry Ogunjobi, who had seven sacks last season, is visiting today with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. He recently visited with the New York Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2022

Drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns, Ogunjobi spent four years in Cleveland before spending 2021 with the Bengals. With 21.5 sacks and over 200 tackles in 79 games, Ogunjobi had 7.0 sacks and 49 tackles last season.

There is a reason the defensive lineman is still on the open market, and that would be health issues. With Ogunjobi visiting the team, this after meeting with the New York Jets, a clean bill of health will be paramount before a deal gets done.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes on the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the offseason.