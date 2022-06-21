Do the Steelers have a great one-two punch at tight end?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Pat Freiermuth

Position: Tight End

Age: 23

Year: 2

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 258

Drafted: Round 2, Pick 55, 2021

College: Penn State

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

After a rookie season where Pat Freiermuth saw 497 receiving yards on 60 receptions with 7 touchdowns, the sky appears to be the limit in 2022. Proving to be a go-to weapon for Ben Roethlisberger last year, Freiermuth simply needs to build a similar relationship with this year’s Steelers quarterback. As long as he can stay healthy, and the concussion issue doesn’t come up again this season, Freiermuth is poised for an even bigger bust-out year.

Zach Gentry

Position: Tight End

Age: 25

Year: 4

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 265

Drafted: Round 5, Pick 141, 2019

College: Michigan

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

The fact Zach Gentry was labeled to be a roster bubble player going into the 2021 season, it goes to show how much of a marked improvement he made leading up to last season. Coming through as a great blocking tight end, Gentry was also wisely and creatively used in the passing game when needed. Obviously not the same player as Pat Freiermuth, Gentry brings a much-needed role to the tight end room as someone who is an adequate blocker and teams must account for in the passing game. Not only a great example of the work needed to become an NFL caliber player, Gentry will also forever be the answer of the trivia question when asked ‘Who caught Ben Roethlisberger’s final NFL pass?’

