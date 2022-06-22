Steelers will have two of their three preseason games televised

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a national brand, and one the NFL loves to put in prime time. This is why the team usually has the league maximum five prime time games year-in and year-out.

The league wants to have the Steelers on television, and the preseason is no different. The three-game slate of preseason games will have the Steelers aired live for their first and last games of the preseason.

The NFL Network announced they will air the Week 1 preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks live, but you should prepare yourselves for the network to go away from the game at 9 p.m. ET when the Cowboys and Broncos games begin.

22 live #NFLPreseason games are coming to NFL Network this summer! pic.twitter.com/sLC3pOWGzm — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 13, 2022

The Steelers’ final preseason game, against the Detroit Lions, will also be televised live on CBS. That leaves only the Week 2 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars as the lone non-televised game for the Steelers as they prepare for the 2022 regular season.

For the first time in a long time, there will be plenty to watch during the preseason. How will Mike Tomlin divide the reps for the trio of quarterbacks vying for the starting role? How will Teryl Austin and Brian Flores handle the defense? What will the offense look like with a more athletic quarterback at the helm?

These are just some of the storylines heading into the preseason, and thankfully the fan base will get to see plenty of action from the comfort of their own homes.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the offseason and training camp starting July 26th at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA.