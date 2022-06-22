Can Ulysees Gilbert find his way in a crowded linebacker room?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Ulysees Gilbert III

Position: Inside linebacker

Age: 24

Year: 4

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 230

Drafted: Round 6, Pick 207, 2019

College: Akron

Roster Outlook: Bubble

Analysis:

It seems like Ulysees Gilbert continues to hang on towards the bottom of the depth chart at inside linebacker. Despite appearing in 17 games last season, he only saw 36 defensive snaps compared to 337 on special teams. In fact, Gilbert only appeared on the field for the defense in two regular season games in 2021: Week 15 against the Chiefs and Week 16 against the Browns. Not viewed as a top option at inside linebacker based on his playing time, Gilbert’s special teams contributions keep him in the mix. Scoring a special teams touchdown on a Miles Killebrew blocked punt in Week 1 of 2021, Gilbert continued to get a helmet each week. But if the Steelers can find another option which adds more to the linebacking corps and still brings the special teams value, Gilbert could be on the outside looking in for 2022.

Nate Gilliam

Position: Guard

Age: 24

Year: 1

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 310

Drafted: UDFA, 2020 (Los Angeles Chargers)

College: Wake Forrest

Roster Outlook: Unlikely

Analysis:

Despite entering his third year of trying to catch on with an NFL team, Nate Gilliam has yet to appear in a regular season game. After a year with the Chargers, Gilliam was on the Steelers practice squad at two different points in 2021. Still eligible to participate in rookie minicamp, Gilliam is considered a first year player. When it comes to his possibility of making the team this season, his best bet would be to squeeze back on the practice squad again for 2022.

