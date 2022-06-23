Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

The War Room: Can Pickett be the Steelers’ pick fans wish for?

He played college football in the Steel City, has an All-American personality and loves the movie “Wedding Crashers”, but can Kenny Pickett be a franchise quarterback at the NFL level for the Pittsburgh Steelers? Check out BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Brandon Hunt and Kevin Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

When will Kenny Pickett be QB1?

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

The Steelers Curtain Call: The crap shoot that is bringing players in after June 1

It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Bryan Anthony Davis (subbing for Geoff) and Shannon welcome BTSC’s K.T. Smith to talk Larry Ogunjobi’s arrival to the Steelers.

News and Notes

A look at Larry Ogunjobi

Special Guest: K.T. Smith

Bryan and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Where do the Steelers pass catchers sit on the wide receiver totem pole?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a stable of talented wide receivers, but what level of the pass catching totem pole do the Steelers wideouts appear on? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Steelers Wide Receivers

and more geeky numbers!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE