Steelers Burning Question: What is the ceiling, and floor, for the 2022 Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2022 regular season with a lot of uncertainty swirling around the organization. What will life with Ben Roethlisberger be like for the offense? How will Teryl Austin and Brian Flores work together as a unit? How will Austin handle the duties of defensive coordinator compared to Keith Butler? What will Omar Khan do differently than his predecessor, Kevin Colbert?

You get the picture, but what it all boils down to is how many games will the Steelers win this season?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Steelers’ current win total is 7.5. This number is certainly staggering for the faithful fan of the black and gold, but it is the perfect example of how no one truly knows what the team will do this season.

With all that said, now is the time to let us know what you think of the 2022 Steelers. The questions are what is the ceiling, most wins if all goes well, and the floor, the worst-case scenario, for the team this year?

Here are the options:

What is the ceiling for the Steelers win total in 2022?

10-12

7-9

6

What is the floor for the Steelers win total in 2022?

4-5

6-7

8-9

Below you will see the SB Nation Reacts poll where you can place your votes. Be sure to vote in the poll, and then go down to the comment section and explain why you voted the way you did.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the offseason and training camp at Saint Vincent College on July 26th.

