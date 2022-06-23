Will Kendrick Green find his way into the starting lineup in 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Chaz Green

Position: Tackle

Age: 30

Year: 5

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 318

Drafted: Round 3, Pick 91, 2015 (Dallas Cowboys)

College: Florida

Roster Outlook: Outside looking in

Analysis:

After spending the majority of his rookie season on the PUP list, Chaz Green did not appear in a game his first year in Dallas. Through three seasons, he logged a total of 18 games with six starts. Failing to make the Cowboys in 2018, Green landed in New Orleans but never appeared in a game when he was cut a month later. Finishing the year with the Oakland Raiders, Green appeared in four games with one start. Not making a team in 2019, Green landed in Indianapolis for 2020 and played in 15 games with one start. On the Steelers practice squad for 2021, Green was called up for two games but only logged a total of four special teams stats. Based on the résumé, Chaz Green is a player that brings NFL experience. But at 30 years old, he is merely a depth piece and not a project for the future. For this reason, Green is unlikely to make the 53-man roster and would have to show his worth to even make the Steelers practice squad.

Kendrick Green

Position: Center

Age: 23

Year: 2

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 315

Drafted: Round 3, Pick 87, 2021

College: Illinois

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

Appearing in 15 games his rookie season, Kendrick Green started all of them at center for the Steelers. Logging 977 snaps on offense, Green struggled a lot with inconsistent play. With the addition of Mason Cole through free agency this offseason, Green has to fight for a starting position for 2022. Whether it be at center or guard, Green will have the opportunity to win a job or else will be relegated to reserve duty for the interior of the offensive line. If Green makes a big jump in year two, it will be interesting to see if it’s enough to land a starting job.

