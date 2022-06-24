Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: The Tomlin Talk Heard Around the World

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenvent) expose the hottest and most toxic Steelers takes on the internet. This week, we break down the most important interview of Mike Tomlin’s career, and why the haters can no longer deny him. Plus, how the media missed all the important and interesting parts of Chase Claypool’s “top 3” claim. And the revisionist history of Super Bowl XLV. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter and beyond.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Mike Tomlin’s approach to coaching on “The Pivot”

Chase Claypool’s Claims

Revisionist Rashard

Matt Canada Conspiracies

Welcome Larry Ogunjobi?

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Should the Steelers’ front office be satisfied with the 2022 roster?

After signing Larry Ogunjobi, fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers are wondering if another corner or a running back may be next on the list to pursue. However, the team may feel tat the roster is complete going into camp. Are they satisfied enough to stand pat. Join Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis as they determine whether it’s the former or the latter for the Steelers.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Latest News

Are the Steelers done making moves?

Trivia

Let’s Ride, Friday: Why I’m rooting hard for Kenny Pickett to be QB1

.The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback battle has been talked about a lot this offseason, but there is a rooting interest within the ranks of BTSC. Senior Editor Jeff Hartman dives into this topic, and more, on the latest episode of the Let’s Ride podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Hart to Heart

Rooting hard for Kenny Pickett to become the Steelers QB1

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

