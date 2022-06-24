Steelers expecting to have Larry Ogunjobi ready to go for training camp

The newest member of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries a giant ‘if’ with him. Whenever anyone is talking about Larry Ogunjobi joining the black and gold, it is likely followed up with a statement which resembles, “if he is healthy.”

Ogunjobi played well enough for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 he was set to sign a multi-year contract with the Chicago Bears this offseason before he failed his physical. The injury is a Lisfranc injury which occurred at the end of last season and required surgery.

Hesitation on expectations certainly is warranted, but the Steelers are expecting Ogunjobi to be healthy and ready to play when the team reports to Saint Vincent College for training camp on July 26th.

This per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Steelers expecting DT Larry Ogunjobi to be ready for training camp after having Lisfranc surgery. Hey, they wouldn't have signed him if he couldn't pass their physical. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) June 23, 2022

Steelers fans who have been a fan of the team long enough will remember a similar situation with Ladarius Green. Green was a highly sought after tight end who played his entire career with the San Diego Chargers. During his time in San Diego he suffered a nasty ankle injury which required offseason surgery, and a history of concussions.

The Steelers rolled the dice, and while Green eventually got on the field, it was short-lived. You can’t control concussions, but if you remember Green missed the vast majority of training camp and the preseason with his ankle, something the Steelers are hoping to avoid with Ogunjobi.

With the team not reporting for over a month, there will be plenty of time to see if the Steelers’ latest addition will be at full strength, or if he’ll start camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

