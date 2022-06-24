Will Najee Harris be at the top of the NFL in rushing in 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Joe Haeg

Position: Tackle

Age: 29

Year: 7

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 298

Drafted: Round 5, Pick 155, 2016 (Indianapolis Colts)

College: North Dakota State

Roster Outlook: Very likely

Analysis:

Appearing at four different spots on the Steelers offensive line in 2021 (all but center), Joe Haeg showed his value as a reserve tackle. Additionally, hey also has the most years experience of any player on the offensive line for the Steelers. Adding these two factors together, it would take a lot for Haeg not to once again hold one of the positions for the offensive line on the Steelers 53 man roster. The only thing working against him is he is no longer a “player on the rise” as he enters his seventh season, but the Steelers know what they have in Joe Haeg and can call on him in-game if needed.

Najee Harris

Position: Running Back

Age: 24

Year: 2

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 232

Drafted: Round 1, Pick 24, 2021

College: Alabama

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

After a Pro Bowl season his rookie year, Najee Harris is looking for another strong year in 2022. While there are other parts of his game in which he can work to improve, achieving more running yards than he did his rookie year will have as much, if not more, to do with the rest of the offense than it does with him. Staying healthy, and hopefully not being overworked, Harris is undoubtably the guy in the Steelers’ running backs room. As he enters year two, the bigger question is if Harris is the guy among all NFL running backs in 2022.

