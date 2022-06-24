Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 18

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

1. The Steelers made another big move this week by signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.What was your knee-jerk reaction to the news?

2. Last year Ogunjobi played 64% of the defensive snaps for the Cincinnati Bengals in 16 games as he did not play in their meaningless Week 18 game. This percentage was higher than any defensive lineman on the Steelers in 2021 except Cam Heyward (82%). Do you think the Steelers will use Ogunjobi more or less than he was last year in Cincy?

3. Najee Harris had 381 touches in 2021, the most in the NFL. Do you think he will have more or less touches in 2022? Why?

4. Keeping with Harris, 19.4% of his touches last season came in the form of receptions. Do you expect him to see more, less, or about the same breakdown when it comes to receptions in 2022?

5. In a way-to-early exercise, based on the Steelers current roster and the contract status of those players, what do you think will be their greatest position of need next offseason (either in free agency or draft)?

6. In exactly six months from today it will be Christmas Eve (which also happens to be when the Steelers are set to host the Las Vegas Raiders). In honor of this, what food or drink do you look forward to the most that is typically only around during the holidays?

