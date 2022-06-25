Steelers announce “Game Themes” for all 2022 home games

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for a return to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA on July 26th for the first time since 2019, but that doesn’t mean preparations for the 2022 regular season aren’t ongoing.

This week the Steelers announced the game themes for all 2022 home games. So, if you are heading to a game at Heinz Field this season, check out what extra stuff you might get to take in.

This per the Steelers official website:

Preseason Week 1 vs. Seahawks

The Steelers preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 13, will be the team’s ‘Homecoming Game,’ with Steelers legends on hand to kick off the season.

Preseason Week 3 vs. Lions

A celebration of youth football will be held when the Steelers host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Aug. 28. The team’s ‘Play Football’ game honors youth and high school football teams from around the Pittsburgh area and includes halftime activities highlighting local athletes.

Week 4: Steelers vs. Jets

After the team’s home opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 18, The Steelers will celebrate their rich tradition when the team’s annual Alumni Weekend is held when the team hosts the New York Jets on Oct. 2.

Week 6: Steelers vs. Buccaneers

The NFL has partnered with the American Cancer Society for the 14th consecutive season for ‘Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer.’ The initiative supports the fight against cancer and is highlighted by NFL teams during October. The Steelers will host their Crucial Catch game on Sunday, Oct. 16 when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field. There will be no shortage of support throughout Heinz Field, with on-field stencils and goal post wraps being among the featured items supporting Crucial Catch. Players and coaches will also show their support, with sideline apparel visible. This is also the weekend the Steelers will host the annual Rock Steelers Style event.

Week 10: Steelers vs. Saints

The Steelers will welcome the 2022 Hall of Honor Class on the weekend the team takes on the New Orleans Saints. The Steelers will enshrine the new class, which includes an on-field presentation during the game on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Week 11: Steelers vs. Bengals

Honoring those who have served our country is something the Steelers have done for decades, and that tradition will continue when the team hosts the Salute to Service game when the team plays the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 20 at Heinz Field. Since the inception of the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative, the Steelers have honored countless veterans at the annual game and celebrated those who continue to serve in all branches of the armed forces.

Week 14: Steelers vs. Ravens

It’s not unusual to see players on the field in pregame warmups with their cleats representing their city, showing their personality or just something fun to fire them up. But when the Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 11, their cleats will take on a whole new look, showing off something they are passionate about. For the seventh year the NFL will support players representing a charity or cause with the league’s player cause initiative, My Cause, My Cleats. After the players wear the cleats, they have the option to auction them off to raise money for their cause on NFL Auction, with 100% of the funds raised given to the charity. Fans may bid on player cleats at NFL.com/Auction.

Week 16: Steelers vs. Raiders

Christmas Eve will be a huge celebration at Heinz Field for many reasons when the team hosts the Las Vegas Raiders. The team will be celebrating the 50thAnniversary of the Immaculate Reception. On Dec. 23, 1972 at Three Rivers Stadium in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game vs. the Oakland Raiders, Franco Harris miraculously scooped up a deflected pass and ran for a 60-yard touchdown reception as time expired that gave the Steelers the 13-7 win. It was the team’s first-ever playoff win.

That weekend, the team will also take part in the NFL’s social justice campaign, ‘Inspire Change,’ during the Raiders game as well. The Steelers, as well as all NFL teams, have put social justice issues at the forefront in their community efforts.

The annual ‘Thank You Fans’ game will take place when the Steelers host the Browns, on a date still to be determined by the NFL. It’s an opportunity for the organization to show their gratitude for all the support during the season and year-round from Steelers Nation. There will be giveaways and a lot of excitement for fans in attendance and Steelers Nation all over.

If you were like me, and hoping for an announcement of an alternate jersey or throwback, such an announcement was not made at this juncture of the offseason. It also wasn’t made known which game(s) the team will don their Nike Color Rush uniforms.

It is hard to believe, but the Steelers will be back at camp in roughly one month. Get ready for the new season by staying tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes on the black and gold.