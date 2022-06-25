Can Pressley Harvin III find consistency in 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Pressley Harvin III

Position: Punter

Age: 23

Year: 2

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 255

Drafted: Round 7, Pick 254, 2021

College: Georgia Tech

Roster Outlook: Near lock

Analysis:

Based on his 2021 performance, Pressley Harvin is not locked into the Steelers’ starting punting job despite being a draft pick last season. But even though he must win the job, it doesn’t mean he isn’t in a scenario where he has a major leg up on the competition. Averaging 42.6 yards per punt last year, Harvin is ranked 27th according to Pro Football Focus based on last year‘s performance. But what drives Harvin‘s average down more than anything is the occasional short kicks with plenty of field to work with. After missing two weeks due to the death of his father and an illness, Harvin returned to the Steelers and averaged 49.7 yards per punt on seven kicks in the Steelers Wild Card loss to the Chiefs. If Harvin can keep an average more in this range, his job would be nearly 100% secure.

J.C. Hasenauer

Position: Center

Age: 26

Year: 3

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 295

Drafted: UDFA, 2018 (Atlanta Falcons)

College: Alabama

Roster Outlook: Probably

Analysis:

Holding a spot on the Steelers roster the last two seasons, J.C. Hassenauer looks to be one of the reserve players who still has to show his worth in order to make the 53-man roster. Being able to fill in any position on the interior is definitely to his advantage, and a much improved 2021 season when called upon should have Hassenauer in line to make the team. Even with the addition of James Daniels and Mason Cole, the Steelers also lost Trai Turner and B.J. Finney so the numbers are there for Hassenauer to grab a spot. But there are also other players looking to make their name with the Steelers and find their way onto an NFL roster. As long as Hassenauer is up to the challenge of competition and shows he is worthy, the roster spot should be his to lose.

