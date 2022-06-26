It’s the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers and there are so many topics to talk and write about. Free agents, injuries, the next starting quarterback, the NFL Draft, signings, retirements and breaking news will all be covered here at BTSC. But who’s going to give you little-known-facts out of the 500 Level?

412 Forever

Toby Keith didn’t grow up anywhere near Pittsburgh, unless Oklahoma is near Sewickley and nobody told me. The legendary country music singer seems like a black-and-gold collar guy though. but he grew up in a Cowboys household. After witnessing the Immaculate Reception on television in 1972, Toby Keith Covel said he became a die-hard fan that day. Keith has gone to many Steelers games and even has seats from the old Three Rivers Stadium in his gym. The 60-year-old recently announced his undergoing of treatment for stomach cancer. Here’s hoping for a quick recovery and Toby being back in Heinz Field, twirling a Terrible Towel soon.

BTSC Steelers Jeopardy

(Answer at bottom of article)

Steel Facts

Najee Harris rushed for exactly 1,200 yards last season ranking him 30th on the team’s all-time ledger. With a season of 1,103 on the ground in 2022, No. 22 could vault all the way up to 17th place, right ahead of James Conner. Who are the rushers ahead of Harris? Let’s take a look.

Middle First Name Madness

We love citing middle names of members of the Men of Steel here at Behind the Steel Curtain, but real first names are fun to unveil as well. In the past, we have cited FeDerius Terrell Edmunds, Trent Jordan Watt and Brett Mason Rudolph, but who else? Hence, the “More You Know Given Name of the Week”. This week we feature the Steelers most-recent free agent signing.

Olumide Larry Ogunjobi

This Week’s Birthdays of Steel

6/27 Larry Krutko (1935)

6/28 Ray Lemek (1934)

6/29 Andre Frazier (1982), Ray Pinney (1954)

6/30 Bill Hegarty (1931), Randy Reutershan (1955)

7/1 Don Bishop (1934), Craig Hanneman (1949)

7/2 Kendrell Bell (1978), Matt Cushing 1975

7/3 Neil O’Donnell (1966)

Varsity Blues Black & Golds

Cam Sutton is entering his sixth season wearing the black and gold. Before that, the Steelers CB was a Tennesse Volunteer. In Knoxville. Can finished a four-year career as a starter at cornerback for the Vols as Tennessee’s all-time leader in passes defended with 37 (30 pass breakups, seven interceptions).

Hypocycloids Gone Hollywood

I’m not going to lie to you. I have never seen the movie Krampus, nor do I ever plan on seeing the aforementioned abomination of a Christmas film. Here’s the deal, I really love Christmas and the movies that celebrate the holiday. But the idea of a horned demon that comes out during the holidays and terrorizes misbehaving children bothers me. However, seeing a kid wearing a team lid and the mom lamenting the Steelers losing that day definitely piqued me interest. Plus, anything with Dave Koechner and Adam Scott in it is probably worth the 115 minutes of my time.

Cliff Clavin Corner

It’s a little known fact that Steelers Guard Kevin Dotson has a twin brother named Kenny. But he isn’t the only current twin on the Steelers. Khalil and Carlos Davis are also twins.

Steelers Jeopardy Answer in the Form of a Question: Who is Ned Flanders

So, there you have it. Anybody can spout out stat after stat, but not everybody can embrace the colorful and personal side of the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, the more you know, the more you can stupefy your friends, family and neighbors with your big, black-and-gold brain.

We’ll see you right here next week. Until then keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the hypocycloids.