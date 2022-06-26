Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: Which Steelers are starting to look like odd men out?

The offseason rolls on, with training camp around the corner, and Steelers fans can feel excited about the 2022 season. With yet another key acquisition, the team is starting to really take shape, which begs the question - who is starting to become the odd man out? And at which positions? How shaky is their spot on the roster? Can they make the final cut?These are just some of the many questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address On Pittsburgh Steelers Touchdown Under. Matty P. and Marky P. bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and beyond, as they chase a seventh Lombardi.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

Odd men out

Listen to the show below:

Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

The Steelers Power Half Hour: Is Larry Ogunjobi a good fit for the Steelers defense?

Welcome to the Steelers Power Half Hour. Chris Pugh, Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek discuss the addition of Larry Ogunjobi to the Steelers defense.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE