 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Hearing for Deshaun Watson set for Tuesday, open-ended suspension an option

The Cleveland Browns could find out the fate of their franchise quarterback as early as next week.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers, and the rest of the AFC North, are watching the proceedings from the NFL and Deshaun Watson closely. Coming off the news of 20 of the 24 civil cases filed against Watson have been settled, some thought this would mean a shortened sentence for the former Houston Texans quarterback.

But not so fast.

It was reported Saturday the NFL is going to begin their disciplinary hearing for Watson this upcoming Tuesday, and the league wants to protect itself with the ruling of Watson. An earlier report suggested a year-long suspension was in the works, but now it sounds as if the league wants to leave the suspension open-ended, an indefinite suspension.

What would be the purpose behind such a suspension? Simple. By doing an indefinite suspension of at least a year, the league will be able to keep Watson suspended in case other cases are filed against Watson at some point.

This per ProFootballTalk:

Some are suggesting the Browns knew what they were getting into, and entered the contract negotiations almost expecting a suspension for Watson at some point. However, if that were the case, they clearly didn’t foresee a suspension which could last upwards of a year, possibly more.

When you think of what the Browns gave up to get Watson, it really is astonishing.

There will be plenty more on this story in the coming days, and we’ll try to keep you up to date on everything related to the AFC North rival’s situation with their new quarterback. In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for training camp at the end of July.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...