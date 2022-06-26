Hearing for Deshaun Watson set for Tuesday, open-ended suspension an option

The Pittsburgh Steelers, and the rest of the AFC North, are watching the proceedings from the NFL and Deshaun Watson closely. Coming off the news of 20 of the 24 civil cases filed against Watson have been settled, some thought this would mean a shortened sentence for the former Houston Texans quarterback.

But not so fast.

It was reported Saturday the NFL is going to begin their disciplinary hearing for Watson this upcoming Tuesday, and the league wants to protect itself with the ruling of Watson. An earlier report suggested a year-long suspension was in the works, but now it sounds as if the league wants to leave the suspension open-ended, an indefinite suspension.

The league is pushing for an indefinite suspension that would last no shorter than one year for Deshaun Watson, per @andrewlbeaton pic.twitter.com/WTDSHY2Aoq — PFF (@PFF) June 25, 2022

What would be the purpose behind such a suspension? Simple. By doing an indefinite suspension of at least a year, the league will be able to keep Watson suspended in case other cases are filed against Watson at some point.

This per ProFootballTalk:

The league wants to keep the suspension open-ended in the event that other cases are filed against Watson in the coming weeks and months. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 25, 2022

Some are suggesting the Browns knew what they were getting into, and entered the contract negotiations almost expecting a suspension for Watson at some point. However, if that were the case, they clearly didn’t foresee a suspension which could last upwards of a year, possibly more.

When you think of what the Browns gave up to get Watson, it really is astonishing.

Also, the longer the suspension for Watson, the worse this is for the Browns because they traded away their 2023 first- and second-round picks, and 2024 first- and fourth-round picks, thinking those would be low picks because Watson would make them winners. That may not happen. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) June 25, 2022

There will be plenty more on this story in the coming days, and we’ll try to keep you up to date on everything related to the AFC North rival’s situation with their new quarterback. In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for training camp at the end of July.