Can Cam Heyward set the bar even higher in 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Cameron Heyward

Position: Defensive Tackle

Age: 33

Year: 12

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 295

Drafted: Round 1, Pick 31, 2011

College: Ohio State

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

Even at 33 years old, Cam Heyward seems to be a player on the rise when it comes to the Steelers’ defense. After his first six seasons in the league, the last of which where he only appeared in seven games due to injury, Heyward has been on an absolute tear in the NFL with five-straight Pro Bowls and three First Team All-Pro selections. After reaching double digit sacks for the second time in his career, Heyward sees himself at the top of the NFL when it comes to interior defensive lineman and in a category above everyone except Aaron Donald. And as for this Steelers’ fan who sports Heyward‘s jersey during every game, I agree. The only question remains with Heyward for 2022 is the added support he will get from his position group in order to not be overused throughout the season.

Connor Heyward

Position: Tight end/Fullback

Age: 23

Year: 1

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 230

Drafted: Round 6, Pick 208, 2022

College: Michigan State

Roster Outlook: Likely

Analysis:

It’s difficult when it comes to predicting the roster outlook for sixth-round draft picks. For me, the fifth round is where things start to not be guaranteed when it comes to a roster spot as a rookie. But despite the draft status of Connor Heyward, it’s his position flexibility which will likely give him the best chance of making the Steelers roster. Whether it be tight end, fullback, or being used more as an H-back in the Steelers offense, Heyward brings unique characteristics based on his skill set. Add in a willingness to play special teams and the younger Heyward brother has the tools in his arsenal necessary to make the Steelers roster. All Connor has left to show is that he is capable of doing what is expected at the NFL level.

Be sure to check back everyday for another two players for the Steelers, and as we go along click back on previous articles listed below so you don’t miss a thing.