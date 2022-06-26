 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Surprise and Expected Signings edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Steelers’ season ended over four months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 6/20

Why are some Steelers fans cracking on this guy for talking about his potential? It’s not as a delusional comment as one might think. Do you really want Chase Claypool to believe that he’s just average? Give him his third year before you start to label.

On a night that Oneil Cruz debuted, the Steelers rookies were in attendance at PNC Park. Some of them obviously don’t look thrilled. Maybe watching the Buccos is a form of punishment. But jokes on me, I’m paying for a ticket in August.

Tuesday 6/21

Earlier in the day, the report came out that Larry Ogunjobi was visiting the Steelers to the delight of many. Hours later, the former Bengal and Brown was in the house. A one year deal for the DT is huge.

Wednesday 6/22

Sad news as the Ravens lose a current player and a legendary alum from Pitt in the same day. Rivals aren’t rivals when lives are lost. RIP Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa.

If you listen to 90 minutes of Mike Tomlin on the Pivot podcast and still don’t appreciate the man, the teacher and the role model, you are digging deep to find reasons not to like him. He puts on an audio clinic.

Thursday 6/23

Don’t know what he was waiting for, but the deal is done. Let’s get to work.

After an 1-year deal worth up to $8 million with incentives, don’t you think that they were assured that Larry O. would be ready? After the Ladarius Green debacle years back, the Steelers do their homework.

Friday 6/24

The salary cap still looks good. Anytime you have cap inquiries, the Stat Geek is the guy to go to.

Saturday 6/25

I love weddings. Congrats to the Highsmiths. My E-vite may have gone to my spam file, I guess.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

