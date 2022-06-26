A look back at the Steelers week that was: Surprise and Expected Signings edition

The Steelers’ season ended over four months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 6/20

Chase Claypool says he’s a Top-3️⃣ WR in the league pic.twitter.com/W9WjFWIrRa — PFF (@PFF) June 20, 2022

Why are some Steelers fans cracking on this guy for talking about his potential? It’s not as a delusional comment as one might think. Do you really want Chase Claypool to believe that he’s just average? Give him his third year before you start to label.

On a night that Oneil Cruz debuted, the Steelers rookies were in attendance at PNC Park. Some of them obviously don’t look thrilled. Maybe watching the Buccos is a form of punishment. But jokes on me, I’m paying for a ticket in August.

Tuesday 6/21

Earlier in the day, the report came out that Larry Ogunjobi was visiting the Steelers to the delight of many. Hours later, the former Bengal and Brown was in the house. A one year deal for the DT is huge.

Wednesday 6/22

Terrible news: #Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson has died at just 26 years old.



Statement from agent Safarrah Lawson:



“It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson. The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 22, 2022

The Goose,Tony Siracusa has passed away at 55.. I’m heart broken as is all of Colts Nation❤️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 22, 2022

Sad news as the Ravens lose a current player and a legendary alum from Pitt in the same day. Rivals aren’t rivals when lives are lost. RIP Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa.

If you listen to 90 minutes of Mike Tomlin on the Pivot podcast and still don’t appreciate the man, the teacher and the role model, you are digging deep to find reasons not to like him. He puts on an audio clinic.

Thursday 6/23

And the Pittsburgh Steelers now have signed their first-round pick Kenny Pickett, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 23, 2022

Don’t know what he was waiting for, but the deal is done. Let’s get to work.

Steelers expecting DT Larry Ogunjobi to be ready for training camp after having Lisfranc surgery. Hey, they wouldn't have signed him if he couldn't pass their physical. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) June 23, 2022

After an 1-year deal worth up to $8 million with incentives, don’t you think that they were assured that Larry O. would be ready? After the Ladarius Green debacle years back, the Steelers do their homework.

Friday 6/24

Updating the Steelers’ salary cap situation after signing Kenny Pickett https://t.co/lam0mPmP7s — Dave Schofield (@STLRSuperFanDad) June 24, 2022

The salary cap still looks good. Anytime you have cap inquiries, the Stat Geek is the guy to go to.

Saturday 6/25

Marrying the love of my life today! pic.twitter.com/mMgqOyGGTl — Alex Highsmith (@highsmith34) June 25, 2022

I love weddings. Congrats to the Highsmiths. My E-vite may have gone to my spam file, I guess.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.