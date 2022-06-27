The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2022 regular season, but before the real games begin, the team has to head to training camp back at Saint Vincent College in order to fine tune their skills. As we here at BTSC prepare you for the start of camp, we give you a series called “30 Scenarios in 30 Days” which gives you a Steelers scenario every day leading up to the start of camp.

It is simple how it works. We provide you the scenario, reasons why it will or won’t happen, and then our prediction for what we think will take place.

Let’s get to the scenario...

Scenario: The Steelers won’t make any significant roster moves before training camp

Why it will happen: The Steelers have made some moves in recent weeks, both extending Minkah Fitzpatrick and bringing in Larry Ogunjobi, but the odds of them bringing another player before the team reports July 26th seems to be far fetched. It isn’t that the team couldn’t bring in a player at several positions, but the team is more likely to take a wait-and-see approach to how the roster, and other teams’ cuts, develop.

Why it won’t happen: The Steelers do need some help at a few positions where talent still exists on the open market. Two come to mind — running back and cornerback. The team could view the team’s defensive backs, and backup running backs, and not want to wait for just the scraps remaining on the market. This would equate in the team taking an aggressive approach to players remaining and bringing in another player before the team even gets to Saint Vincent College on July 26th.

Prediction: As much as I would like the Steelers to go out and sign a player like David Johnson, I don’t see it happening. At least not yet. The Steelers have some cap space left, but if I’m Omar Khan I’m not about to spend that money before camp. If there is a key injury, I want to have the financial flexibility to go out and get another player without having to go into re-structure mode. I wouldn’t be shocked if the team makes a move, but if I’m putting money it, I’m guessing they wait until camp before making any type of significant roster move.

