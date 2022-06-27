Will Myles Jack fix the Steelers problems at inside linebacker?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Alex Highsmith

Position: Linebacker

Age: 24

Year: 3

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 242

Drafted: Round 3, Pick 102, 2020

College: Charlotte

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

Seeing a bump in playing time in 2021 as the full-time starter, Alex Highsmith saw a more-than-proportional bump in stats in a lot of categories. Nearly doubling his defensive snaps from 437 in 2020 to 851 in 2021, Highsmith saw his sacks triple from 2.0 to 6.0 as well as his tackles for loss going from 5 to 15. Highsmith also more than doubled his quarterback hits and added a forced fumble in 2021. While his tackles were not quite double, he also played less than 25% of the special team snap he saw in 2020. Locked in as the starter opposite T.J. Watt, the questions about Alex Highsmith in 2022 have a little to do with his roster status or playing time but how much more he will grow as a player in year three.

Myles Jack

Position: Linebacker

Age: 26

Year: 7

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 255

Drafted: Round 2, Pick 36, 2016 (Jacksonville Jaguars)

College: UCLA

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

For the second-straight season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking to a former Jacksonville Jaguars’ linebacker for help in their defense. This year, former second-round pick Myles Jack comes to the Steelers after six years in Jacksonville where he had over 500 tackles in 82 games started. Still only 26 years old but will turn 27 just before the regular season begins, the play of Myles Jack may have a huge effect on the overall success of the Steelers defense. If Jack ultimately brings improvement to an inside linebacker unit that struggled last year, the Steelers defense should look to be better all around, especially against the run were they ranked last in 2021.

