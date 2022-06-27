For Steelers fans heading to training camp, make sure you have a ticket

The Pittsburgh Steelers are returning to St. Vincent College in Latrobe for their 2022 training camp. After two years of holding camp at Heinz Field due to the global pandemic, the Steelers are back to the normal training camp location which they have used for more than 50 years.

In 2021, although the Steelers were not in Latrobe, they were able to have fans at their open practices at Heinz field. All fans had to do was reserve a free ticket through Ticketmaster and they were granted a general admission entry.

As the Steelers return to St. Vincent in 2022, fans will once again need a ticket in order to attend training camp practice. This per information available at Steelers.com:

Steelers Nation will get their first chance to see this year’s team up close at practices listed on the schedule. Fans can win prizes and giveaways, participate in interactive football drills, take advantage of photo opportunities, get gear direct from the team at the Steelers Pro Shop and more. Admission to open practices is FREE, but attendees MUST have a ticket. Mobile tickets will be encouraged for quickest and most secure entry into camp. Tickets are now available via Ticketmaster.

Although there was a pre-sale that began at 10 AM on Monday, June 27, 2022, tickets are available to the general public for reservation beginning at 12 PM the same day. Tickets are designated for specific dates and appear to have a maximum number of 12 on a given day per reservation. It has not been reported if there will be a limit on total tickets available each day causing specific practices to be sold out.

It should also be noted that the Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium is not included with the training camp tickets as it is a separate event. The following information is available from Steelers.com about this event:

Catch your favorite Steelers at a special evening practice UNDER THE LIGHTS! Join us at Latrobe Memorial Stadium for Friday Night Lights on Friday, August 5th. All profits will support Greater Latrobe Athletic Teams & Clubs, Greater Latrobe School Clubs & Groups, Booster Groups, and surrounding Latrobe Community Entities. HOW TO BUY TICKETS: Presale tickets can be purchased at Greater Latrobe Athletic Office on the Greater Latrobe Senior High Campus at 131 High School Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. On Friday, August 5th, tickets will go on sale at Latrobe Memorial Stadium (131 Irving Avenue, Latrobe, PA 15650) and can be purchased throughout the day. Tickets can also be purchased at the booths as gates open at TBA. Adults: $5 per ticket Children Under 5: Free admission

For fans planning on attending training camp and looking for tickets, keep in mind that the Steelers first practice open to the public is Wednesday, July 27, with the first padded practice being on Monday, August 1. The final practice open to the public will be on Thursday, August 18.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for breaking news, training camp coverage, player updates, and all things Pittsburgh Steelers.