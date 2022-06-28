As expected, Steelers fans see a wide range of success/failure for the 2022 Steelers

When it comes to the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers, not many have any concrete answers regarding the outcome of the upcoming season. What used to be easy, now is filled with question marks.

What will life without Ben Roethlisberger look like?

Will Omar Khan change the organizational philosophy as the General Manager (GM)?

What will the defense look like with Teryl Austin at the helm?

How will Brian Flores impact the defense?

With the players in place, how will Matt Canada’s offense do this year?

You get the picture, but when you ask a Steelers fan how they think the season will go, no one has a clue. Some think the team will stink, while others think they’ll shock the world. It is quite the range in expectations for this season.

For these reasons, and so many more, I decided to pose the question to Steelers fans last week asking what the ceiling and floor would be for the 2022 team? The ceiling being the best they could do, and the floor being the worst possible outcome.

As you can imagine, the range predicted by the fans was very different. First, let’s take a look at the ceiling:

75% of the fans polled believe the team could win 10-12 games if things go their way this season. But what about the floor? How bad could things get. Let’s take a look:

You read that correctly, a whopping 49% of fans see the worst possible scenario being 6-7 wins for the black and gold this season.

So, when you look at the range, Steelers fans believe the team could be anywhere from 6-12 wins. Talk about drastically different results. Nonetheless, when you look at the sportsbook win total for the Steelers this year being set at 7.5, most fans would tell you to take the over on that bet.

What do you think? Do you foresee the Steelers doing well and keeping Mike Tomlin’s non-losing season streak continuing? Or are you someone who sees this as a re-building season and the start of some difficult years for the Steelers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare to report to training camp at Saint Vincent College on July 26th.

