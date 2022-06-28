Can Buddy Johnson be a factor in the Steelers defense in 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Donovan Jeter

Position: Nose tackle

Age: 23

Year: 1

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 325

Drafted: UDFA, 2022

College: Michigan

Roster Outlook: Long shot

Analysis:

The Steelers defensive line room is very crowded. With the return of Tyson Alualu and the signing of Larry Ogunjobi, the Steelers have a lot of players who have logged snaps f in the past despite the retirement a Stephon Tuitt. With players who saw the field for the Steelers in 2021 likely not making the cut, even if the Steelers keep more players than expected, the opportunity for young players to find their way into the league by landing a spot on the Steelers 53-man roster as a defense of lineman is a very difficult path. Enter Donovan Jeter. Growing up in western Pennsylvania, Jeter signed with the Steelers following the 2022 NFL draft. With a long road ahead and a very difficult path to making the team, if Jeter can somehow get his name into the mix with the players the Steelers already have on the defensive line, it would be a huge accomplishment.

Buddy Johnson

Position: Inside Linebacker

Age: 23

Year: 2

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 240

Drafted: Round 4, Pick 140, 2021

College: Texas A&M

Roster Outlook: Bubble

Analysis:

It was an interesting and likely disappointing season for 2021 fourth-round draft pick Buddy Johnson. Getting a helmet his first two weeks due to injuries to Robert Spillane and Devin Bush, Johnson only logged 18 special team snaps before having a long stretch until he saw the field again. Appearing for Steelers in Week 13 and Week 14, Johnson had a total of six defensive snaps on the season with 59 on special teams in four total games. Dealing with a foot injury late in the season, the Steelers kept Johnson on the active roster up until their Week 18 contest when they placed him on the Reserve/Injured List. Due to not really seeing what Johnson brings, it will be a very interesting preseason in 2022. After being considered a roster lock as a fourth-round draft pick last year, Johnson finds himself more on the bubble as the Steelers invested another draft pick at the position in 2022 in Mark Robinson. With so many players fighting for a few roster spots, Johnson will first have to play well enough to make the Steelers roster. Whether or not Johnson can get into the mix when it comes to playing time at inside linebacker is anybody’s guess as there was so little of a sample size to draw conclusions from his rookie season.

