Are you ready for the Le’Veon Bell boxing career?

Le’Veon Bell, the former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back, has dabbled in plenty of occupations outside of football. Bell had, and still has, a music career, but is beginning a new career in the sport of boxing.

Yes, boxing.

Bell, who was introduced to boxing as a form of training for football, began to take the sport more and more seriously. Now to the point where Bell is preparing for his first real boxing match of his new career.

After being very critical on social media of these celebrity boxing matches in the past year, Bell is about to enter the squared circle with another former NFL superstar. According to TMZ Sports, the former Steelers, Chiefs, Jets, Buccaneers and Ravens running back will be going up against Adrian Peterson.

A boxing showdown between two NFL superstars is in the works -- Adrian Peterson is currently in the process of becoming Le'Veon Bell's opponent at https://t.co/qHgwpU4d1K Arena next month, TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/AbPLmM62S5 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 27, 2022

While nothing official has been announced yet, here is what TMZ had to say about what they’ve learned about Bell’s first opponent:

30-year-old Bell is slated to take his first boxing match as part of YouTube superstar Austin McBroom’s Social Gloves event in Los Angeles ... but his opponent had het to be announced. Now, we’re told the 37-year-old former NFL MVP is in talks to take the ring against Bell on July 30 ... in what would be a massive fight between two accomplished running backs.

The question for Steelers fans isn’t will he win, but will you even watch? If so, will you hope Peterson lands some shots on the player who reportedly walked away from a lucrative contract with the Steelers only to have the decision be the beginning of the end of his football career.

