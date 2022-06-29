Steelers Burning Question: How many sacks will T.J. Watt have in 2022?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a fortunate franchise in many ways. There is obviously the six Lombardi trophies which reside at the team’s facility on the south side of Pittsburgh, but also just the wealth of talent they’ve had come through the organization.

When you even just consider the Mike Tomlin era, starting in 2007, the top notch players who have come through are aw inspiring. The player who might shine the brightest is reigning Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) winner T.J. Watt.

It was in 2021 when Watt tied Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks. A tremendous feat for any pass rusher, but then you have to wonder how he will follow up that amazing season?

This past Sunday I looked back at players who had over 20 sacks in a season since 2000, and how they did the following season.

It wasn’t pretty.

In the article above I talked about how I feel Watt’s sack numbers could decrease in 2022, but he could still be as dominant as ever. Then again, who am I to suggest Watt’s production will decrease at all?

This made me wonder what you, the fan/reader, thinks about Watt’s sack total in this upcoming regular season? Let us know what you think in the SB Nation Reacts poll below, and feel free to explain your vote in the comment section below.

