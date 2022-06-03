Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Retirements & Reunions

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, Steeler Nation is still in shock over Stephon Tuitt’s retirement, and ready to point fingers in a bunch of different directions. Plus, the return of a pre-season all-time great, and why the latest Madden ratings are a good omen for the defense (but a bad one for the offense). And the unsolved “Stranger Things” mystery of the Yinzer in Hawkins. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter and beyond.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

The retirement of Stephon Tuitt

The return of Tuzar Skipper

Madden Ratings

The Stranger Things Yinzer Mystery

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Was DeMarvin Leal drafted in anticipation of Stephon Tuitt’s departure?

Stephon Tuitt has retired, but did the Steelers have a plan in place way beforehand? Is that why the franchise drafted DeMarvin Leal? Join Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis as they check in on the current state of the Steelers’ d-line.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Latest News

The retirement of Stephon Tuitt

A profile of DeMarvin Leal

Trivia

Let’s Ride: Where do the Steelers go from here after Stephon Tuitt’s retirement?

Stephon Tuitt is not going to be suiting up anymore for the Men of Steel, so what’s next on the defensive line? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts w,ith Senior Editor Jeff Hartman. Join Jeff for this and more on the Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Steelers’ next step after Stephon Tuitt’s retirement

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE