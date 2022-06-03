Omar Khan continues to make changes within the Steelers scouting department

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t like change. In fact, it seems as if they despise even the word change. They thrive on continuity, but change is inevitable across today’s professional sports landscape.

The organization is undergoing a tremendous amount of change this offseason, both on and off the field. On the field it is dealing with the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, while off the field it is handling the retirement of long-time General Manager (GM) Kevin Colbert.

While Omar Khan was the team’s choice for their next GM, every assumed things would pretty much stay the same. Yes, Khan said in his introductory press conference how many principles would remain the same, you have to understand why Khan would also want to put his own stamp on the team’s personnel department.

In is Andy Weidl as Assistant GM, and gone is long-time director of scouting Brandon Hunt. But these are the only changes which have been made. The most recent addition to the Steelers’ scouting department is Mark Sadowski.

According to Neil Stratton, Sadowski will be joining the Steelers’ new-look scouting department.

Former #Bears Director of College Scouting Mark Sadowski, who spent 17 years in Chicago & eight w/the #Saints before that, is expected to take an executive role in the #Steelers' new-look scouting department under GM Omar Khan. — Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) June 2, 2022

Sadowski spent 17 years with the Chicago Bears, and eight seasons prior with the New Orleans Saints. Do the simple math and you know Sadowski’s time in New Orleans overlapped with Khan’s. The connection developed might not have been the primary reason for Sadowski to leave Chicago for Pittsburgh, but it likely didn’t hurt.

It is at this juncture when it is important to note no one knows what this new-look scouting department will look like until next offseason. How will they approach free agents? What will their overall plan be for the NFL Draft? These questions won’t be answered for some time, but Khan is putting together a team he not only knows and trusts, but a team which could put the Steelers over the top.

