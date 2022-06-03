Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 15

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I'll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Stephon Tuitt has officially retired. What was your knee jerk reaction upon hearing the news?

2. Diontae Johnson returned to OTAs this week. As of now, if you were Omar Khan would you offer him a second contract? Explain your answer.

3. Who will lead the Steelers in receiving touchdowns in 2022?

4. Who will have more receiving yards this season? George Pickens or Chase Claypool?

5. Of all the options the Steelers have along the offensive line, what is your ideal starting OLine this year?

LT

LG

C

RG

RT

6. Thinking of the 2022 Steelers team needs, who are two players, one on offense and one on defense, from any era you would want to have on the current team?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

