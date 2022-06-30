2023 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers use the 6th overall pick to select a cornerback

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team in the midst of transition, in many ways. The Ben Roethlisberger era is officially over, and so are the eras of both Kevin Colbert and Keith Butler. There is a massive amount of change going on within the Steelers organization, and it is something which is concerning to many.

Some might believe it is too soon to talk 2023 NFL Draft, but not the fine folks at ESPN. In fact, in their most recent mock draft simulation, Matt Miller outlines who he has tabbed to go to each team in the first round.

But before going any further, there is some important information to know about this exercise:

A few important notes before we get started: This Round 1 order is based on the 2023 projections from ESPN’s Football Power Index, which are different from what Todd McShay used on his early mock draft in May. Underclassmen in this projection are noted with an asterisk, and it includes the five first-round trades that have already been executed.

With all that being said, here is the full first round of Miller’s mock draft. The Steelers have the 6th overall pick. Take a look at who gets taken ahead of the Steelers, who they pass on and who they ultimately end up taking in the first round.

1. New York Jets - Will Anderson Jr., DE, Alabama*

2. Chicago Bears - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State*

3. Houston Texans - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia*

4. Jacksonville Jaguars - Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama*

5. Atlanta Falcons - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State*

6. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia*

With rookie first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett on the roster, the Steelers could look to improve in other places. Ringo had eight pass breakups and two interceptions on a loaded defense last season, and you might remember his clinching pick-six in the title game. If the 6-foot-2 corner can make plays without 10 future NFL starters around him, his coverage ability and physical traits will put him in the running for CB1 in this class.

7. Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama*

8. Detroit Lions - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

9. Seattle Seahawks - Jaren Hall, QB, BYU*

10. New York Giants - Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami*

11. Miami Dolphins - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas*

12. Washington Commanders - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern*

13. Miami Dolphins (via SF) - Andre Carter II, DE, Army

14. Tennessee Titans - Jordan Addison, WR, USC*

15. Cincinnati Bengals - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame*

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) - Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson*

17. Las Vegas Raiders - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson*

18. New England Patriots - Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU*

19. Philadelphia Eagles - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina*

20. Baltimore Ravens - Henry To’oTo’o, ILB, Alabama

21. Minnesota Vikings - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina*

22. Arizona Cardinals - Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State*

23. Houston Texans (via CLE) - Isaiah Foskey, OLB, Notre Dame

24. Kansas City Chiefs - Habakkuk Baldonado, DE, Pitt

25. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) - Trenton Simpson, ILB, Clemson*

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M*

27. Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida*

28. Detroit Lions (via LAR) - Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama*

29. Los Angeles Chargers - Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor*

30. Dallas Cowboys - Noah Sewell, ILB, Oregon*

31. Green Bay Packers - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State*

32. Buffalo Bills - Layden Robinson, G, Texas A&M*

What do you think about the pick? Would you be on board with that selection, or does it leave you shaking your head? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare to report to Saint Vincent College on July 26th for training camp.