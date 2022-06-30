Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

The War Room: Steelers over-drafted foes in the division

Check out BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Brandon Hunt and Kevin Colbert when it comes to personnel. This week, Matty recaps and ranks the various AFC North Draft Classes to help preview what’s to come during the season, contextualizes the Steelers draft class, and demonstrate some of the surprise ‘wins’ each team had, while sharing who might have over-drafted some players.

Rundown of the show:

Recapping & Ranking The AFC North’s Draft Classes

Much More

The Steelers Curtain Call: Steelers over-drafted foes in the division

It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. This time around, Geoff and Shannon welcome Nick Farabaugh to talk the Steelers’ 2022 defense.

News and Notes

A look at the state of the Steelers on defense

Special Guest: Nick Farabaugh

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Breaking down the Steelers best defensive years

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had tremendous defenses over the years. When did the Steelers’ best “D’ play in the Steel City? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The best versions of the Steelers’ Defense

A breakdown of the number in regards to BTSC podcasts

and more geeky numbers!

