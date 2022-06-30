How will the addition of Damontae Kazee affect the Steelers secondary?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Karl Joseph

Position: Safety

Age: 28

Year: 6

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 200

Drafted: Round 1, Pick 14, 2016 (Oakland Raiders)

College: West Virginia

Roster Outlook: Bubble

Analysis:

On the Steelers practice squad in 2021, Karl Joseph appeared in two games when he was elevated to the 53-man roster. Only seeing 17 snaps on defense and 14 on special teams, Joseph had two tackles and one pass defensed on the year. Signed to a Veteran Salary Benefit contract, meaning some of the money he is paid does not count against the salary cap, Joseph is fighting to keep a spot in the NFL as a former first-round pick. Although he has the pedigree associated with his draft status, Joseph also has to beat out others at the safety position in order to earn a spot on the Steelers 53-man roster. While this wouldn’t be unheard of, it’s also not a guarantee.

Damontae Kazee

Position: Safety

Age: 29

Year: 6

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 174

Drafted: Round 5, Pick 149

College: San Diego State

Roster Outlook: Highly likely

Analysis:

Signing with Steelers for a Veteran Salary Benefit contract, Demontae Kazee seems to have a leg up on others in the position group. Starting 15 games with the Dallas Cowboys last season, Kazee had 52 tackles, two forced fumbles, four passes defensed, and two interceptions. Based on his résumé, which includes leading the NFL in interceptions in 2018 with 7, Kazee is almost a lock to make the roster. But not carrying a big contract, and having a very low dead money hit, if Kazee appears to not be a good fit for the Steelers it wouldn’t be completely out of the question if the two sides parted ways. But this seems highly unlikely, therefore making Kazee a ‘highly likely’ candidate for the Steelers 53-man roster in 2022.

Be sure to check back everyday for another two players for the Steelers, and as we go along click back on previous articles listed below so you don’t miss a thing.