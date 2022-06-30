Kenny Pickett currently has the 4th highest selling jersey in the NFL

There might be some who wonder who Pittsburgh Steelers fans are pulling for to be the next quarterback of the team in 2022. Some might suggest Mitchell Trubisky, considering he was a free agent acquisition. Others might lean towards Mason Rudolph, with his experience in the system. There are also those who want the next era to go ahead and start with the man who was drafted 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Steelers’ top pick — Kenny Pickett.

There are times when you are social media platforms and you wonder if Pickett genuinely is a popular player with the global Steelers fan base. There are many who didn’t like the pick, but then I ran across this tweet from the NFL’s official Twitter account showing the Top 10 jersey sales so far this offseason.

Guess who is No. 4?

Kenny Pickett.

Take a look at the list:

— NFL (@NFL) June 29, 2022

Taking a look at the Top 10, it is easy to see why some of these names are so high, and then there are some which make you scratch your head and wonder. Otherwise, here are some players who Pickett’s jerseys are out-gaining at the moment:

Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes

Justin Herbert

Joe Burrow

Let’s look at the Top 10:

1. Russell Wilson — New tenure with the Denver Broncos begins, making his jersey a must have for fans of both Wilson and the Broncos.

2. Josh Allen — After last year’s Divisional Round loss, Allen’s stock has never been higher. Combine that with the expectations from the Buffalo Bills and you have a red-hot jersey market.

3. Davante Adams — Much like Wilson, with Adams leaving Green Bay for the Las Vegas Raiders, the black hole is clamoring for their new Adams jersey.

4. Kenny Pickett — Some might find this to be a head-scratcher, but don’t think for a second the global Steelers fan base isn’t behind this kid. He has brought an excitement for the future of the position/organization.

5. Tom Brady — Despite being 5,000 years old, Brady’s jerseys will continue to be a must-have for fans.

6. Mac Jones — This was a surprise, but Mac Jones has the Patriots’ faithful believing in the second year quarterback out of Alabama.

7. Cooper Kupp — The Super Bowl MVP is getting plenty of love from not just Rams fans, but also for the casual NFL fan. Kupp and Adams are the only two non-quarterback jerseys to make the Top 10.

8. Justin Herbert — Herbert plays in a large market, and is as exciting as they come. I wasn’t surprised at all to see his name grace this list.

9. Patrick Mahomes — People aren’t sick of Mahomes yet, or getting the “Patrick Price”. Mahomes is one of the faces of the NFL, and his jersey sales always reflect that.

10. Joe Burrow — A trip to the Super Bowl and having monstrous expectations heaped on you is tough for some. We’ll see how Burrow responds. Otherwise, Burrow is a very popular player in the league right now.

As you can see, fans love quarterbacks, especially when giving out their hard earned cash to get a new jersey. What about you? Would you fork over the money for a Kenny Pickett No. 8 jersey? Let us know what you think in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the offseason.