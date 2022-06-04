Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Did someone say bacon?

Bacon!

Yes that tasty treat that deserves to be well done / crispy and most certainly NOT limp. Cooking bacon properly is a must as if you don’t cook it until it is crispy it just isn’t worth the trouble, the fat and the calories.

Peameal bacon (what the uneducated call Canadian Bacon) is NOT to be confused with BACON. It has it’s own name for gosh sakes. Furthermore, I have to point out to some of you false foodies that Peameal Bacon is most certainly not ham either.

If you care to learn...

Or for a real authority

Peameal Bacon is cut from the loin. Please stop with the nonsense.

Bacon is royalty in the world of pork. Peameal bacon can be very good when sliced thickly and cooked very quickly on the bbq at very high heat. But it just is not bacon!

Now, on to the questions...