Free agent tackle Eric Fisher considered to be the best fit for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some new found money to spend after the retirement of Stephon Tuitt last week. The June 1st retirement equates to roughly $8 million dollars, after displacement, added to their salary cap space. The team’s new total now is roughly $20 million dollars in cap space heading into mandatory minicamp.

If you want a more detailed look at the team’s cap situation, check the article below:

With that amount of cap space, the team could absolutely go out on the open market and make an addition to their 90-man offseason roster. Most are suggesting any addition the team would be along the defensive front, considering the permanent loss of Tuitt’s skill set. However, they could also take some of their cap space and put it towards another position.

Other areas the team could bring in veteran talent could be:

Cornerback

Offensive Tackle

Running Back

Defensive Tackle

In a recent ESPN article they gave the best “fit” for their Top 10 remaining free agents. The Steelers found their way onto the list, but it wasn’t for a defensive lineman. Instead, it was for an offensive tackle.

Matt Bowen of ESPN suggests the team should target free agent tackle Eric Fisher. Take a look at his reasoning:

Eric Fisher, OT Best fit: Pittsburgh Steelers Fisher didn’t play his best football for the Colts last season after coming back from an Achilles injury suffered during the 2020 playoffs while with the Chiefs. But if we are looking at this as a depth/competition move, Pittsburgh could be in the mix here as a possible landing spot for Fisher. The Steelers have to continue to upgrade their offense line after already signing center Mason Cole and guard James Daniels in free agency. I like the idea of adding the 31-year-old Fisher to push second-year left tackle Dan Moore in camp, as the Steelers will show the full playbook of Matt Canada’s offensive system with a new starting quarterback in either Mitch Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett. Fisher has posted a pass block win rate of at least 87% in each of his past four seasons.

The explanation of Bowen makes sense, but what he leaves out is bringing in a veteran like Fisher would do more than just give them insurance if Dan Moore Jr. doesn’t pan out in Year 2. Fisher would also push Chuks Okorafor on the right side of the line.

At this point, the only backup tackles on the roster are players who would be best suited for swing tackle duty. Players like Joe Haeg, Chaz Green, John Leglue and Trent Scott are the only other tackles on the roster. When you look at in this context, it is a scary proposition if something were to happen to Moore or Okorafor, or if one doesn’t play up to the standard.

If Fisher could be signed at the right price, which is a big if, the addition to the roster makes sense. Fisher didn’t play his best football last season coming off a season-ending injury with the Kansas City Chiefs, but if he is viewed as insurance and a swing tackle it is worth bringing him in for a workout/medical check.

But what do you think? Would you want the Steelers to spend some of their new cap space on Fisher? If not, do you have a prospect/position you would want them to target? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for mandatory minicamp this week.